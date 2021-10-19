PumaPay (PMA) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $585,081.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

