Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Shares Down 4.7%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 23,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 10,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

