PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $493.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $609,806.57 and approximately $493.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,094.34 or 0.99837100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00683703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

