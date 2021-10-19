Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.