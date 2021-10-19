Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1,838.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00017484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00100281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,478.23 or 0.99455980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.75 or 0.06004065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

