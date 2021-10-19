Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

