Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rocky Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

