Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Boosted by Analyst

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.06.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Finning International has a one year low of C$19.96 and a one year high of C$35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

