Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPK. Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

