Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

