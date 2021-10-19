Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

