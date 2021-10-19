QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.