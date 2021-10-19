Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $$4.61 on Tuesday. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Separately, Barclays raised Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

