Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,878 shares of company stock worth $48,703,625 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.