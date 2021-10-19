Quant Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Quant has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $55.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $285.04 or 0.00443908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.53 or 0.01003761 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

