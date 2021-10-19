Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quanterix by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

