Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.30 million and $71,782.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.57 or 0.05940010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00289854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.00953108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00393172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00263856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00265270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,114,137 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

