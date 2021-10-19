QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of -63.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 in the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

