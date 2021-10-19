Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

