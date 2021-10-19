RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.85% of RadNet worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

