Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $40.60 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and $1.13 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00280654 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.