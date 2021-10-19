Rainicorn Price Up 0.5% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $509,629.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

