Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 1,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.