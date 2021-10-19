Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 1,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.
About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
