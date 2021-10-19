RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Cap of $124.96 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. RAMP has a market cap of $124.96 million and $22.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.