Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

