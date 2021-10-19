Rarible (RARI) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $22.27 or 0.00035746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $115.00 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

