Ratecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $78,649.30 and $12.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.