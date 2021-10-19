Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $10,955.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.57 or 0.05940010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00289854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.00953108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00393172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00263856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00265270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004641 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

