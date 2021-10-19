Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $57.45 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,901,360,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.