Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$83.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.