Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) a C$12.50 Price Target

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$12.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

