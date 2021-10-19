Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) a C$12.50 Price Target

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$12.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

