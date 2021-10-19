Raymond James Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $73.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

ZION stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

