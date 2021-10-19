Raymond James Increases Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,940. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $698.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

