Raymond James Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

