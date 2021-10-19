Raymond James Reiterates C$41.00 Price Target for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) received a C$41.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.17.

LIF traded up C$0.61 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.31. 133,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

