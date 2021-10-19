Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

