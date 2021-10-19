RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.