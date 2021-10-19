Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $4.83. Reading International shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 29,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Reading International by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

