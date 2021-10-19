Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):

10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Shares of KYMR opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

