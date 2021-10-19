Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):

10/15/2021 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/12/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/8/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/24/2021 – Antofagasta had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/23/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

8/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Antofagasta plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.