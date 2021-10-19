Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently:

10/14/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/14/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry year to date, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

10/4/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

