Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

10/13/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/15/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,011.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 214,895 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

