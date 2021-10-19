Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Desktop Metal (DM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM):

10/12/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

10/7/2021 – Desktop Metal is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/23/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/9/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/6/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/31/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/30/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/24/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/23/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Get Desktop Metal Inc alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.