Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $797.00 to $794.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $956.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $956.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLK stock opened at $896.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average is $870.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

