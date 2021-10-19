Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.17

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as low as $14.96. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 1,371,445 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

