Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPH. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.