Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDEIY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

