Red Hill Iron Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.20 (ASX:RHI)

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Garry Strong purchased 500,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86). Also, insider Joshua Pitt purchased 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27). Insiders purchased a total of 741,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,582 over the last quarter.

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

