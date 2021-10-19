Red Hill Iron Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.20 (ASX:RHI)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Garry Strong purchased 500,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86). Also, insider Joshua Pitt purchased 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27). Insiders purchased a total of 741,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,582 over the last quarter.

Red Hill Iron Company Profile

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.