Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.89

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.89 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.69). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 15,299 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Redcentric from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.05 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

