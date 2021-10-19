Redd Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.76 or 0.99935035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00054316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.43 or 0.00664567 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001583 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

